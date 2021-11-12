ATEN Hosted its 1st Post-Pandemic Top Partners Conclave in Hyderabad

ATEN Advance Pvt Ltd for the first time in the post-pandemic world, organized an exclusive Regional Meet and Greet Conclave for its partners in Hyderabad. The theme of the meet was ‘Stronger Together’ based on developing and nurturing the business relationship between the existing and new partners. The event allowed everyone to know the market scenario and opportunities available in the Hyderabad region. ATEN’s top, long-standing and new partners attended the meet that was aimed to help each partner to grow for better and walk out of the event, enabling them to build sustainable and profitable solutions, perfect for the Hyderabad region and its customers. The meet was conducted keeping the Covid SOP in mind, where 100+ partners attended the event and all the social distancing norms were followed.

Vittal Salunke, Business Head at ATEN Advance Pvt Ltd had this to say about the success of the event, “ATEN Advance that focuses on providing innovative solutions to make better connections, efficiently and seamlessly conducted live and static demos specific to AV/IT vertical in this meet. The partners were updated about the product and solution upgrades and the product lifecycles. The meet was also streamed live on social media platforms – LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. We are looking into expanding our partner base in Hyderabad and creating a stronger presence for ATEN as we are sure that the bond of trust will grow stronger than ever.”

Narsinga Rao, Inspector of Police, IT Cell – Hyderabad City Police, who also participated in the event had this to say about how their department is using ATEN’s products, “For a long time we have been using ATEN’s products, including KVM switches. The new products presented are excellent and very relevant to the current world. The upgraded VC products shown by ATEN’s team are so good that we recommend it.”

Speaking about the meet, this is what one of ATEN’s partners Kalyan Grandhi, Director at ARB Solutions had to say, “Thanks to the team’s constant support and problem resolution within a matter of hours, the customers based out of Hyderabad, Telangana are very happy using ATEN products.

” The event was certainly a welcome change is what ATEN’s partner says, “After a long time it’s nice to see ATEN’s team and other partners – old and new. Thanks to this event, we are now aware of many new and upgraded products which will help us pitch these as single window solutions to our customers,” said, Ananda Raju Narina from Artec Solutions.

ATEN has a strong presence in various verticals including Corporate, Education, Government, Hospitality and more. However, the company is looking to expand its customer base especially with the Pharma, Defense, IT and Data Center verticals for the year 2022-23. The benefits of being associated with ATEN are immense and the company is thrilled to see more advancement in its partner base focusing on the overall growth.