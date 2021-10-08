ASUS’S VivoBook K15 OLED

ASUS’s first VivoBook line-up with OLED display in India, strengthening brand’s commitment to make OLED more accessible to masses by introducing it at an affordable price point. Designed especially for the Gen Z users, the all new VivoBook K15 OLED breaks the conventional form factor and comes with unique design, inspired by the themes that reflect the ideas and attitudes of today’s youth. ASUS is all set to add on to the festive spree of its consumers by uplifting their on-screen experience.

Designed for Generation Z

ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED offers unique design with multi-color options that are tailor-made for a younger demographic. Since the research suggests that Gen Z users greatly value aesthetics, so special consideration is given to the laptop design and colors. To further appeal to the target audience, the K15 OLED breaks away from tradition with unique designs, each drawing inspiration from themes that reflect the ideas and attitudes of today’s youth.

Immersive display and sleek design

VivoBook K15 OLED features an ultraportable and lightweight design, which can be slipped into one’s bag with ease and can be carried comfortably. VivoBook K15 OLED has an amazing OLED NanoEdge display that renders true-to-life colors at any brightness level, with deep blacks for enhanced realism. It’s PANTONE® Validated for superb color accuracy, and has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The ultrafast response time ensures blur-free movies and games, and its low blue-light levels are TÜV Rheinland-certified for better eye care. The three-sided NanoEdge design features slim bezels that create an 85% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience, making it perfect for budding content creators.

Power that empowers users

Powered by the latest 11th generation Intel® Core™ processor, ASUS is empowering its consumers with AMD as well as Intel options across the VivoBook K15 OLED lineup. Compared with the previous generation of processors, the 11th Gen Intel Core processors provide better computing performance and can enable FHD gameplay at up to 60 fps with better battery life and mobility than previously possible. The new processors revolutionize modern creative workflows with Intel® Deep Learning Boost AI acceleration and AV1 media encoding and decoding technology.

ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT)

The new ASUS VivoBook series features ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) that sets power limit value of the processor from 15 to 28 watts to improve performance. AIPT also dynamically adjusts power consumption according to the loading status and temperatures, to optimize power consumption efficiency, and to achieve quieter operation and cooler temperatures.