ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a groundbreaking new generation of Intel®-based motherboards, & NextGen gaming gear

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a groundbreaking new generation of Intel®-based motherboards, power supplies, monitors, other Gaming Gear during its Break All Limits event. For the first time, gamers can wield DDR5 memory modules and PCIe® 5.0 devices, plus Intel®Core™CPUs that has been redesigned from the ground up to feature as many as 16 cores and 24 threads. To prepare for these historic new technologies, the ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme, Extreme Glacial, Apex, and other Z690ASUS motherboards come outfitted with cutting-edge power delivery that can react in split seconds to changes in voltage and frequencies introduced by the Intel Alder Lake platform, to keep these potent new processors operating at maximum power and efficiency.

Furthermore, Z690 ROG motherboards are armed with an exclusive new feature called ASUS Extended Memory Profiles (AEMP). With AEMP, a simple setting in the BIOScan boost DDR5 memory module clock speeds and timings beyond their official limits, to eke out every last ounce of performance. This feature is made possible by unlocking voltage management on the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC), a technology that did not exist in previous generations of DDR RAM. ASUS also partnered with major DDR5 makers around the world to ensure high compatibility and top-tier speeds

The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) also announced the ROG Thor 1600W Titanium and ROG Thor 850W, 1000W, 1200W Platinum II PSU series. These high-performance power supplies for mighty gaming rigs are engineered to be the quietest in their class. To help enthusiasts feed their systems with all the clean, stable, and reliable power modern components demand, the ROG Thor 1600W Titanium represents a new pinnacle for ROG PSU design. Alongside this new king of the hill, the ROG Thor Platinum II series incorporates several refinements to make our premium PSUs even better.

Not only this the brand announced ASUS GeForce RTX™ 3070 Noctua Edition — a graphics card built around the spirit of Noctua enthusiasts and modders. Noctua aficionados are some of the most dedicated PC DIYers, often creating custom builds with Noctua fans on every open case mount and with a distinctive Noctua cooler atop the CPU.

Most die-hard fans even modify their graphics cards to use the distinctive cream-and-brown hardware as replacements for their stock GPU fans.

If there is any place on a system to put a fan, Noctua enthusiasts can be counted on to add one. In addition to their visual appeal, Noctua fans have smooth noise signatures, optimized airflow characteristics, and high reliability making for cool and quiet PCs that are easy on the ear while delivering sustained high performance.

ROG Swift 360 Hz PG259QNR has been chosen as the official gaming monitor of the DOTA 2 The International 10 tournament. The world’s best teams will gather in Bucharest, Romania, over the next 10 days to compete for a first-place prize purse of over $15 million. The crowd-funded prize pool stands at a record US$40 million and counting. The top seven winning players will each net over US$1 million, and the team that places last will go home with over US$100,000.Top-echelon players require the very best equipment, and they’ll be playing on the latest ROG Swift 360 Hz PG259QNR displays with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and NVIDIA Reflex technologies deliver minimal latency, unparalleled motion clarity, and blistering speeds for the definitive DOTA 2 experience.