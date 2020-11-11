ASUS Ramps up its Consumer Laptop Line up with Ultra-Powerful 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS recently announced the launch of the latest lineup of Intel powered laptops consisting of VivoBook Ultra 14/15 (X413/X513), VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513), and ZenBook 14 (UX425). Building on its commitment to elevate user experience, ASUS brings a whole range of devices that are precision-engineered keeping in mind the needs of the Gen Z. Equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, the ultra-slim design, visually satisfying aesthetics, custom intelligent cooling solutions, faster RAM, expandable storage, and NanoEdge display, the blazingly fast laptops offer optimized performance, immersive visuals, and unrivalled overall excellence.

Rahul Malhotra, Director – Retail, Intel India said, “The latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics bring unmatched capabilities for productivity, rich collaboration, content creation, gaming and entertainment. Systems powered by 11th Gen Intel Core are built to maximize real-world performance on applications and features people use the most, offering a major leap forward in user experience on thin and light laptops.”

Some of the prominent features of ZenBook 14 (UX425) are as follows:

The ASUS ZenBook 14 UX425 is constructed out of diamond-cut aluminum alloy. In keeping with the soothing and sophisticated aesthetics of the ZenBook series, the new laptop features a unique concentric-circle finish on the lid. Weighing merely 1.13 kg, the ZenBook 14 carries a super sleek form factor thanks to its thin and lightweight design equipped with a side profile of less than 14 mm, making it fit to be used anytime, anywhere in a beautiful pine grey color.

Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, the new ZenBook 14’s enhanced performance can take care of multitasking, productivity and entertainment all at once. Equipped with an ultrafast PCIe® 3.0 x2 SSD, and the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax), the new laptop delivers excellent all-round performance.

ZenBook 14 features a precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge that automatically lifts the laptop slightly when it’s opened, tilting the keyboard to the optimum typing angle. This action also raises the chassis for optimized cooling and enhanced audio quality.

With up to 90% screen-to-body ratio on the new ZenBook 14, the device delivers exhilarating visual experience to users. The four-sided NanoEdge display on the laptops are considerably slimmed down with the side bezels now measuring merely 2.5mm. In addition, the Full-HD IPS LED panel offers exceptional color reproduction with immersive viewing angles.

The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors also bring two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports on the ZenBook 14 to offer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. The laptop also features a standard HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a microSD card reader. With Thunderbolt 4, the laptop can easily output to two 4K displays or an 8K display, connect to storage devices, or expand connections, and more. Along with the cutting-edge dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax), which is 2.7x faster over WiFi 5 (802.11ac), ZenBook 14 also incorporates ASUS WiFi Master technology that makes WiFi connections at greater distances faster and more reliable to use.