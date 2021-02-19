ASUS ProArt PA32UCX-PK Receives High Praise from Creative Professionals

For creative professionals in photography and film, color accuracy and image quality are paramount. ASUS recently spoke with four content creators — a colorist, a cinematographer, an animator, and a high-concept Unreal Engine filmmaker — to get their take on what it’s like working with the ASUS ProArt PA32UCX-PK monitor.

“It is vital that the monitor is calibrated and accurate to broadcast standards. My work is based around color, and if I don’t have an accurate representation of it I’m basically working blind,” says post-production colorist Darren Mostyn. “Good color performance means that I can rely on my monitor to give an accurate account of what I’m going to be sending to the broadcasters.”

Photographer and cinematographer Brett Danton works with 4K imagery every day, so the 4K HDR display with 1152-zone mini-LED backlighting and 1200 nits peak brightness of PA32UCX-PK are a perfect solution for him.

“Professional-quality reference monitors have always been very expensive. Before I received this monitor I could only judge my images by going to an expensive post house,” Danton explains

“Delivering 4K for streamers such as Netflix means that my display specs and color need to be of the highest industry standard,” Dullul says. “ASUS ProArt comes with a professional calibrator that puts my mind at ease, knowing that what I am creating at my home studio is going to pass the QC checks when the content is passed to content distributors, and eventually to the audience.”

Animator Julia Young notes the benefits of the ergonomic stand with tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustability as well as the VESA mount option offered by PA32UCX-PK. “The most important thing for me is that my setup is ergonomic and that I have the most reliable equipment that I can afford,” says Young.