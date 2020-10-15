ASUS Partners with Innodisk for Improved IoT Infra Management

ASUS announced collaboration between the ASUS IoT business unit and Innodisk on new models of the ASUS PE200U and PE200S edge computers featuring InnoAGE SSD, Innodisk’s out-of-band management-enabled flash storage solution. When used with the ASUS IoT Cloud Console unified management platform, ASUS PE200U and PE200S support both in-band and out-of-band management, enabling users to run reliable and secure IoT infrastructure with no downtime or cost overruns.

New PE200U and PE200S edge computers provide full-featured IoT infrastructure management solutions powered by ASUS IoT Cloud Console and Innodisk InnoAGE

Ongoing partnership: Collaboration provides users reliable edge computers that avoid IoT downtime and cost overruns with secure out-of-band signaling

ASUS PE200U and PE200S: Edge computers deliver 24/7 stability and reliability, and offer a TCO-optimized solution for users’ AIoT computing needs

ASUS IoT Cloud Console: Unified platform enables management and analysis of big data collected by IoT devices running different operating systems.