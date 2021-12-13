ASUS Launches New Rugged & Ultraportable ASUS Chromebook CX1101 on Flipkart

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech major and the fastest-growing consumer laptop brand in India, announced the launch of a new 11.6-inch, ASUS Chromebook CX1101, designed to boost everyday productivity with military-grade rugged reliability. This launch strengthens ASUS’ ongoing partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace which has been at the forefront of meeting customers’ evolving requirements.

This versatile and tough series is powered by a fast, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, 4GB of fast RAM, fast 64GB Solid-state eMMC storage and Google’s renowned Chrome OS for fast and dependable computing and multi-tasking. The storage can be further expanded up to a supported 2TB via a MicroSD memory card.

It also provides the best in class segment leading rugged reliability and productivity-enhancing features including an edge-to-edge spill-resistant keyboard with exceptional typing comfort that is capable of up to 10 million keystrokes, fast dual-band Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and a large 42Wh battery for 13-hour long backup. The convenient Anti-glare HD display with a 180° lay-flat hinge makes it easy to share content and collaborate with friends, colleagues, or clients.

The series also offers the best of Google, including the rich library of apps available on Google Play. With speedy performance, robust security, and convenient features, the ASUS Chromebook CX1101 is perfect not only for students but for everyone who needs simple computing and is on the go.

Commenting on the new Chromebook launch, Mr. Leon Yu, Regional Director, India and South Asia, ASUS, said, “We are thrilled to launch another variant of the ASUS Chromebook, which is an ideal mix of power and productivity. With the rapidly evolving education and enterprise market in the country, it is imperative that we support consumers with the right tools and technology for remote working and hybrid learning environments. Looking at the outstanding response received for ASUS Chromebook, the new variant CX1101 is designed to empower on-the-go lifestyles, with solid features and durability for all your travel requirements.”

Commenting at the launch, Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “The Chromebook category in India is at the cusp of exponential growth as consumers embrace remote working and learning. We are excited to introduce a powerful, very sturdy, yet trendy and portable ASUS Chromebook CX1101 for work, learning, or entertainment to cater to the evolving needs of the consumer. With multitasking and enhanced performance, we look forward to giving the consumers an ideal device for their everyday needs.”

Commenting on the launch of the Chromebook CX1101, Mr. Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director at Flipkart said, “It’s interesting to note how Chromebooks, which were a niche segment a few years ago, have turned into an industry wide trend since the pandemic. As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is at the forefront of identifying such trends and has been working actively with industry partners in taking it to the larger masses. I’m pleased to see the evolution of this segment of laptops led by ASUS which has played a pivotal role in its widespread adoption. The launch of the Asus Chromebook CX1101 will fulfill customers evolving requirements as work, learn and entertainment from home becomes a common place”.

Sleek, Lightweight and Ergonomic design – The ASUS Chromebook CX1101 thanks to the MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, is engineered to be extraordinarily reliable and tough with metal reinforced hinges and spill-resistant keyboards; the device is built to be sleek and compact. It is fully ready for the rigors of professional travel or school life, so professionals, teachers, students and parents can rest assured knowing that their investment is reliable and long-lasting. The Chromebook also features a keyboard with a 1.5mm key-travel for great comfort and accurate feedback even if you’re on it all day long, and sports spill-protection along with a 10mn keystroke life span.

Smart productivity –The combination of durability and productivity is a defining feature of the ASUS Chromebook CX1101. Users can explore new ways of learning thanks to the 180° lay flat on a desk, for easy collaboration and the multi-gesture trackpad that makes traversing menus or the web a breeze. The laptop includes a full complement of smart productivity features, including all-school-day battery life, and a versatile selection of I/O ports. The ASUS Chromebook also sports an HD camera and Loud Stereo speakers for stellar video conferencing and entertainment.

All-day companion – Designed for all-day computing, ASUS Chromebook CX1101 can last up to a full productive 13 hours on a full charge thanks to a long-life 42Wh lithium-ion battery pack. With the HD resolution display, the ASUS Chromebook CX1101 offers superior detail and clear colour, plus an Anti-glare display for day-long computing.

Thoughtfully simple computing with Chrome OS – ASUS Chromebooks are a great daily companion thanks to a simple operating system by Google that lets you get computing in less than a minute for boot up. It’s an OS that’s designed to be hassle-free, fast, and immensely seamless with almost no learning curve. Chrome OS features the Google Play store support, which brings in support for thousands of apps that you might be already familiar with. Built for kids and grown-ups alike, it’s made to be easy to be a part of your lives.