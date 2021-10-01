ASUS launches its first VivoBook series featuring OLED technology ahead of festive season

ASUS announced the expansion of its consumer laptop portfolio with the launch of all new VivoBook K15 OLED. This is ASUS’s first VivoBook line-up with OLED display in India, strengthening brand’s commitment to make OLED more accessible to masses by introducing it at an affordable price point. Designed especially for the Gen Z users, the all new VivoBook K15 OLED breaks the conventional form factor and comes with unique design, inspired by the themes that reflect the ideas and attitudes of today’s youth. ASUS is all set to add on to the festive spree of its consumers by uplifting their on-screen experience.

The new VivoBook series runs on the latest 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors along with Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes in four CPU variants – Intel i3, Intel i5, Intel i7 and AMD R5. The laptops are designed to meet the all-rounder needs of the consumers, offering an immersive viewing experience with 15.6-inch Full HD OLED panel, three-sided NanoEdge display, 5.75 mm bezel and 84% screen-to-body ratio at an affordable price.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “ASUS has been committed towards making industry leading innovation available to masses. With the launch of the first ever VivoBook with an OLED display, we are making our promise of enabling consumers with superior quality OLED technology a reality. Like other ASUS consumer lineup, VivoBook K15 OLED too is a result of in-depth consumer insights and top-notch technology. We are certain that the new lineup will elevate consumers’ celebration ahead of the festive season, enabling them to easily transform from work to play while giving their productivity a big boost.”

The products will be made available starting Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale from 3rd October where it will be offered at a special price during the period. Flipkart Plus Members have an early access to the exciting range of models from 2nd October. Select models will also be sold across the ASUS’ offline retail partners – ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital.

ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED offers unique design with multi-color options that are tailor-made for a younger demographic. Since the research suggests that Gen Z users greatly value aesthetics, so special consideration is given to the laptop design and colors. To further appeal to the target audience, the K15 OLED breaks away from tradition with unique designs, each drawing inspiration from themes that reflect the ideas and attitudes of today’s youth.