ASUS India launches All in One, AiO V241 with Dual Functionality of PC and Display

ASUS India, arm of Taiwan-based, multinational consumer electronics company, announced the launch of new slim and sleek ASUS AiO V241, to redefine computing experiences for the home users in India. ASUS AiO V241EA is a stunningly beautiful 23.8-inch all-in-one PC designed for effortless everyday computing for home and business. This AiO has a Full-HD NanoEdge display with wide-view technology and a near-invisible 2mm physical bezel design that gives an incredible 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The NanoEdge IPS display features 178° wide-view technology that makes it perfect for sharing pictures or videos, and the wide 100% sRGB color gamut delivers vivid, realistic-looking colors. The display is enhanced with exclusive ASUS Splendid and ASUS Tru2Life Video technologies to deliver vibrant and vivid visuals with superb detail.

Speaking about the new ASUS AiO V241, Mr Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia said, “ASUS AiO V241 enables our consumers to meet their computing needs and video conferencing needs met by a PC but also all multimedia content consumption needs such as watching TV, Playing Console Games, Watching OTT Content, Streaming movies etc. on a single device. It is this ability of ASUS AiO V241 that gives it the title ‘DO IT ALL.’ ASUS AiO V241 is powerful like never before redefining the set standards of PC’s performance with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger-lake™ i5 processor along with Intel’s latest Iris Xe that lets you experience better graphics solution that brings visuals to life! ASUS’s precision-craftsmanship, combines simplicity, sophistication of advanced technology and performance for an enhanced all-in-one experience”

The gorgeous screen and PC components are enclosed a slim and sleek premium body that’s propped up by a metal stand that’s milled out of a single piece of aluminum for a perfect grounded support and with looks that fits in to any interior design seamlessly and effortlessly, whether its home or for business.

ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system, included in ASUS V241EA, incorporates two advanced bass- reflex speakers for incredibly rich, full and immersive sound. These machines also benefit from DTS® Audio Processing, an audio-processing algorithm for speakers and headphones.

Designed for smooth, responsive performance, ASUS AiO V241EA is powered by up to the latest 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor which is accompanied by an all new and powerful Intel Iris® Xe graphics onboard graphics solution which pushes the boundaries of media without the need for dedicated graphics.

ASUS AiO V241 boasts a full complement of I/O ports, including four rear-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, offering data-transfer rates that are 10X faster than USB 2.0. And for maximum user convenience, there is also a USB 2.0 port and an audio combo jack located within easy reach, on the bottom edge of the screen.

The hero feature on the 24-inch AiO however, is the HDMI-in feature that brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘All-in-One’. It allows you to seamlessly connect other HDMI-out based devices with the AiO such that the PC aspect of the device can co-exist with any connected HDMI device, with just a touch of a button on the AiO.