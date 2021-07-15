ASUS India Launches a Wide Range of ‘Thoughtfully Simple,’ Affordable Chromebooks

ASUS Chromebooks, powered by Google’s high-secure, simple and fast Chrome OS, and Intel Processors enable seamless sync between Android smartphone and Chromebooks with similar user interface and access to Million+ Apps on Google Play Store. This makes them very easy to use laptops for Android Smartphone users

ASUS Chromebooks enhance the digital learning, browsing, working and entertainment experience, providing everyday speedy computing performance in a compact design and long battery life

ASUS aims to enable and help millions of Indian customers to digitally access education, ecommerce, social interaction and work, with these new range of innovative Chromebooks that are designed to be ‘Thoughtfully Simple’ yet highly affordable

Introduces 4 models, ASUS Chromebook C214, C223, C423 and C523 respectively and in all, 6 variants at highly affordable price points

ASUS Chromebooks are powered by ultra-efficient dual-core 64-bit Intel® processors, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and day-long battery life that enable the students and young professionals to pursue uninterrupted learning and multitasking

ASUS Chromebooks come with HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and up to Bluetooth 5.0 for superior online two-way learning and video conferencing

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is specially designed for Students, with its 360-degree convertible touch-screen display, Dual Cameras that include a special world-facing autofocus camera so students can explore and learn in a totally new way, allowing them to capture photos and videos in tablet mode, and is built highly rugged yet sleek thanks to the certified military-grade durability

ASUS Chromebook C223 gives consumers effortless mobility with its ultra-light 1000g weight, and has one of the thinnest profiles of any 11.6-inch Chromebook

ASUS Chromebook C423 & C523 incorporates 14” and 15.6 inches of screen sizes respectively along with optional touch-screen and with up to 80% screen-to-body ratio thanks to NanoEdge display and sleek design profile

New range of ASUS Chromebooks supports expansion up to 2TB of SD card

ASUS announced the launch of six new Chromebooks in India, a series of simple to use, fast and highly affordable laptops, to enable millions of Indian consumers to adopt digital learning, work and entertainment experience. The new range of Chromebooks will be available on Flipkart from July 22nd onwards to customers across the country.

ASUS’ new lineup includes the Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 (touch and non-touch variants) and Chromebook C523 (touch and non-touch variants). Powered by Intel Dual-core 64-bit processors and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, Chromebooks give consumers the freedom of up to 10-11 hours’ battery life for productivity and multi-tasking.

The new range of laptops embody the best of ASUS’ design thinking aimed to transform consumer’s lives, democratize digital education and make using a laptop as simple as using your Android Smartphone. The result is a laptop with up to an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio that minimizes size while helping the consumers maximize productivity — so they can see and do more, while carrying less. ASUS Chromebook purchase enables access to Google Play Store. One can download from Million+ Android™ study, work, play, or creative apps seamlessly. Sale starts on July 22, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. on Flipkart. Commenting on the new Chromebook launch, Mr Leon Yu, Regional Director, India and South Asia, ASUS said, “We strongly believe, Indian consumers now have reliable range of Asus laptops with their preferred OS to choose from, across affordable price points. ASUS Chromebooks will immensely benefit students, home makers and new age cloud focused enterprises.” Commenting at the launch, Mr Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS in India said, “We are excited to introduce our ‘Thoughtfully Simple’ yet ‘Transformative’ ASUS Chromebook series, which is designed to ensure extremely intuitive and user friendly computing experience for modern day learners and modern day cloud focused enterprises.” Mr Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart said, “With 40-45% of our demand for computing devices coming from the student community, we have been working closely with our partners to make available student-friendly, affordable products at their doorstep. We are happy to make available ASUS’ new range of Chromebooks on our platform which will play a key role in shaping students’ academic journey with its cutting-edge technologies”.