ASUS Fanless Chromebox PowersCutting-Edge StratosMedia Digital Signage Solutions

ASUS announced a partnership with the software platform company StratosMedia to leverage ASUS Fanless Chromebox in cutting-edge digital signage and kiosk solutions. These solutions have been utilized by the car-staging company Conquest Staging to maximize impact on potential customers while providing visitor analytics.

Digital signage increasingly engages on a deeper level with visitors to enhance experiences, and many industries are faced with the need to analyze visitor interests and elevate customer retail experiences. ASUS has collaborated with StratosMedia to provide digital signage solutions powered by ASUS Fanless Chromebox that harness these trends, and this partnership has successfully empowered Conquest Staging in creating interactive, customer-driven cardiscovery stations. At these stations, visitors can explore targeted information on the most frequently asked questions. The interface of each kiosk is designed to understand visitor interests and requests and to provide insights for car manufacturers.

The kiosks allow visitors to book a test drive from their home or a dealership, request that car information be sent to their mobile phone and use the car configurator to model their preferred car color. With the powerful hardware support from the ASUS Fanless Chromebox and the GDPR-compliant software from StratosMedia, detailed, real-time AI analyticshelp car companies tounderstand customer demographics and interests, which can thenensure that visitor experiences are optimized and enjoyable. “We recognized the need to take our product directly to our customers in a friendly and customer-driven interactive experience and to have the ability to capture deep visitor analytics in real time,” said Mr Tristan Kurz, CEO of Conquest Staging. “We are proud to be the first in the world to use the ASUS Fanless Chromebox. The installation and the performance have been very smooth — well above expectations. The partnership of StratosMedia, ASUS and design to production with Conquest Staging has delivered an enormously powerful product.”