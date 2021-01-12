ASUS Announces Z590 Motherboards at CES 2021

ASUS announced its new Z590 series motherboard lineup which spans the entire spectrum of top-end ROG Maximus XIII, high-performance ROG Strix, durable TUF Gaming, and steadfast Prime motherboards. These motherboards are designed to maximize the full potential of the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and feature beefed-up VRMs for responsive and reliable power delivery, along with enhanced VRM and M.2 thermal solutions. Comprehensive connectivity options include onboard USB 3.2 Gen 2X2 Type-C, up to 10 Gb Ethernet and future-proof Intel WiFi 6E. In addition, a host of AI-powered technologies — AI Overclocking, AI Cooling, AI Networking and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation — allow users to optimize their system with minimal effort. A full reveal of each series will be held in the coming weeks.