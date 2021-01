ASUS Announces WRX80 Workstation Motherboard for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors

ASUS announced Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI, a new professional workstation motherboard supporting the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PROprocessors and designed to unleash the computing power of the AMD WRX80 platform.Ideal for professional content creators and engineers looking to upgrade to the ultimate professional workstation to get more done in less time, Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI leverages the full spectrum of compute capability to deliver a tremendous boost in multitasking productivity. AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors are the ideal tools for artists, architects, engineers, and demanding professionals. With support for an unmatched 128 lanes of PCIe®4.0 connectivity across the entire stack, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors enable a wide variety of advanced workstation configurations and are the only solution to support PCIe 4.0 for next-gen GPUs and ultra-fast NVMe storage. For applications bound by memory speed, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors offer unrivaled memory bandwidth and supports 8 memory channels.

ASUS Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI is an extended ATX (EATX) motherboard designed to ensure extreme transfer speeds and performance for reduced render times and more creative iterations. Three M.2 slots wired to PCIe 4.0 x4 bandwidth are included to allow creators working with massive video files to connect multiple NVMe devices in RAID configurations for massive I/O bandwidth and seamless playback in their editing bays. Eight SATA 6 Gbps ports and two U.2 ports accommodate mass storage needs. It is also bundled with a Hyper M.2 x16 Gen 4 card to allow for up to four additional M.2 Gen 4 SSDs via the PCIe x16 Gen 4 slot and features Intel® X550-AT2 dual 10Gb Ethernet and WiFi6 for fast transfers of large files. The motherboard is also more than ready for the latest peripherals. The back panel contains a total of nine USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with 10 Gbps of throughput, but the real highlight is the super-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 with a Type-C connector that delivers20 Gbps of bandwidth. Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI also features a pair of front-panel USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectors, a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and additional USB 2.0 headers.

Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI comes with a variety of enterprise-level features for central IT control and management, including an integrated BMC (baseboard management controller)that uses an Intel X550 dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet controller on the board, with one port dedicated to the BMC to provide the intelligence for its IPMI architecture. The BMC manages the interface between system-management software and platform hardware. IT administrators can remotely communicate with the BMC to take some corrective actions — such as resetting or power cycling a system.

Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI is freshly equipped with an enhanced 16-power-stage VRM design, enabling it to deliver supreme efficiency and empowering users to push performance as never before. An SOC heatsink uses a semi-passive fan to keep it cool; another fan underneath the chipset heatsink draws heat away from the main M.2 slots and the WRX80 chipset. Extensive storage capabilities are enabled via three M.2 slots, each using up to four lanes of PCIe 4.0.