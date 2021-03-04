ASUS Announces ROG Strix TUF Gaming and Dual AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Series Graphics Cards

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards have infatuated high-end gaming enthusiasts since their launch, and ASUS has unleashed their power with several custom designs that deliver exceptional performance, acoustics and overclocking potential. Now, we’re bringing those same characteristics to mainstream gamers with custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards. Whether you want the uncompromising performance and cooling capabilities of ROG Strix, the durable and dependable power of TUF Gaming, or the compatibility and flexibility of our Dual cooler, there’s an ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card that’s tailor-made for your PC.

The ROG Strix Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card boasts an extroverted style that wraps up all of our latest innovations for air-cooled graphics cards. We start with a massive triple-slot heatsink that uses a dense array of fins run through with seven heat pipes for high heat dissipation potential. Heatsink and GPU meet using a baseplate finished with our MaxContact process for increased surface area and better thermal transfer from the GPU.

Three fans using our latest Axial-tech design push plenty of air through the heatsink at low noise levels for a chilly and quiet GPU. We carefully considered the role of each fan in the overall cooling design, refining their barrier rings and blade counts for optimal air dispersion through every part of the heatsink. A short custom PCB creates extra room for hot air to pass directly into the case’s airflow path through a cutout in the backplate, improving overall system temperatures. A pair of our exclusive FanConnect II headers allow gamers to tie case fan speeds directly to GPU temperatures for a rush of cooling airflow when the system needs it most. Finally, a zero-dB mode at idle and under light loads helps keep the system as quiet as possible.

Distinctive style comes standard on the ROG Strix Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. A black-and-gray primary color palette enhanced with metallic accents broadcasts your ROG allegiance to the world while integrating seamlessly with elaborate case lighting schemes. The ROG Strix card also features a bold full-length addressable RGB LED strip on its left edge that’s compatible with Aura Sync for a striking light show that’s easy to coordinate with compatible peripherals. As a finishing touch, the full-length metal backplate doesn’t just look good, in tandem with a large stiffening frame, it minimizes PCB flex when the graphics card is installed in your system.