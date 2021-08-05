ASUS Announces Motherboard Support for Windows 11

ASUS announced that the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build can now be installed on many existing ASUS motherboard models. Installation can be achieved after applying the latest UEFI BIOS update from the relevant ASUS support page, or by manually enabling the required function in the existing UEFI BIOS.

Following either of these two methods will empower adventurous users to try the beta version of the forthcoming operating system, allowing them to experience the future of Windows and PC computing – whetting appetites for the full Windows 11 experience later this year.

A diverse range of ASUS motherboards are engineered to allow the installation and operation of Windows 11 Insider Preview. Owners or users of the models listed in the table below can download and apply the latest UEFI BIOS update or manually enable the required function in the current UEFI BIOS to allow the new operating system to be installed. For full details on updating the UEFI BIOS for Windows 11 installation or upgrade.