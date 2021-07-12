ASUS Announces ‘Let’s Build Together’ PC DIY Campaign

ASUS announced the launch of the Let’s Build Together PC DIY campaign to celebrate the gaming and PC building community. Building PCs, also known as PC DIY, has been an integral part of the ASUS DNA since the launch of the brand’s first motherboards over 30 years ago. Today, ASUS makes most of what PC builders need to create their own system, with a focus on bringing unique designs and innovative features to PC gamers, creators, builders, modders and power users everywhere.

The Let’s Build Together campaign will highlight educational and inspiring build guides and videos from the ASUS team, professional esports player Bugha, Designs by IFR and more, catering to users of all levels. Aspiring builders and those looking to upgrade their current setup can embark on their journey with the new ASUS PC DIY configurator, helping them create a PC for their specific needs.

Fans can get involved with the campaign by sharing their own PC DIY moments or dream builds by uploading videos or images with the hashtag #ASUSPCDIY on social platforms to win amazing prizes.