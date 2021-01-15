ASUS Announces Impressive New Monitors at CES 2021

ASUS announced its new monitor lineup today at CES 2021, with a range of offerings across the Gaming, ProArt, and ZenScreen series to meet the needs of gamers, content creators, and business professionals. According to studies conducted by marketing research firm TrendForce, ASUS is projected to achieve a 40% year-on-year increase in monitor shipments, giving it the highest growth rate among the top 10 monitor brands for 2020.

ASUS is introducing 28-, 32- and 43-inch 144 Hz HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors for PC and console gamers. Ideal for PC gamers, these displays support the newest graphics cards for stable 4K gaming with refresh rates beyond 100 Hz. DisplayPort 1.4 Display Stream Compression (DSC) enables 4K visuals via a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection by compressing and decompressing each frame on the fly, with no discernable loss in image quality. Console gamers can connect to the latest-generation consoles via HDMI 2.1 for 4K gaming at 120 Hz. These displays also feature Variable Refresh Rate technology and Auto-Low-Latency mode.

ROG Swift PG32UQ is a three-sided frameless monitor with a 32-inch 4K UHD IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms moving picture response time (MPRT). It features G-SYNC technology with Reflex Latency Analyzer, a revolutionary system latency measurement tool that detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels (i.e. a gun muzzle flash) to change on screen. In addition, it features 98% DCI-P3 color space as well as VESA DisplayHDR 600 compliance, ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) Sync, and ASUS Variable Overdrive technologies.

ROG Strix XG43UQ is a 43-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming visuals. It offers a host of features, including DSC, ASUS ELMB SYNC, and High Dynamic Range (HDR). ASUS ELMB SYNC eliminates smearing and motion blur, resulting in sharper moving visuals so gameplay is more fluid and responsive. Lastly, this monitor has DisplayHDR 1000 compliance and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut for exceptional contrast and color performance.

The smallest of the three, TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A is a 28-inch 4K UHD monitor with a three-sided frameless design and a Fast IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It features variable refresh rate technology for supersmooth gaming, along with 125% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliance, ELMB SYNC and Variable Overdrive technologies.

Designed for competitive gamers, ROG Swift PG279QM is a 27-inch WQHD monitor with a 240 Hz Fast IPS panel with 1 ms (GTG). It features a G-SYNC processor with Reflex Latency Analyzer (RLA), DisplayHDR 400 compliance and DCI-P3 95%. It also includes ASUS-exclusive GamePlus and GameVisual software to provide gamers with an in-game advantage. PG279QM has Aura Sync lighting and can be paired with other Aura Sync-compatible products to create a gaming setup with a unified look. In addition, the monitor is compatible with the ROG Desk Mount Kit.

The compact and lightweight ROG Strix XG16AHP-W is a portable 15.6-inch FHD IPS gaming monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate and adaptive-sync technology for smooth tear-free gameplay. It has a built-in high-capacity 7800 mAh battery that provides up to three hours of gaming at 144 Hz, and also has a quick-charge function that provides up to two hours of use after a one-hour recharge. This monitor features USB-C and micro HDMI ports for compatibility with mobile devices, laptops, game consoles, cameras and more. A fold-out kickstand and bundled ROG Tripod provide ideal viewing positions for work or play.