ASUS Announces GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Series Graphics Cards

ASUS announced a new series ofgraphics cards that will debut with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiGPU. The series includes five new models: ROG Strix,TUF Gaming, ASUS Dual,ASUS Dual MINIand ASUS KO GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. These new graphics cards bring buffed-up cooling, PCBs and power designs to complement the new NVIDIAAmpere architecture and deliver the latest and greatest in 3D gaming performance.

Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the 2nd generation of NVIDIA RTX, the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform for real-time ray tracing and AI, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivers blistering 1080p and 1440p gameplay. From top to bottom, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards deliver powerful thermal designs andare optimized for the dynamic NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

A shroud with metal accents encompasses a trio of Axial-tech fans that have been tuned to fulfill specializedroles. The central fan leverages a full-height barrier ring and 13 fan blades that provide boosted static pressure to drive air through the heatsink fins and onto the GPU heat spreader. The two fans on the flanks feature 11 blades each and half-height barrier rings to allow for more lateral dispersion and to provide better airflow through the cooling array. Turbulence between fans is reduced due to a reversal of the center fan’s rotational direction.

A larger heatsink that fills most of the card’s 2.9-slot footprint was designed to leverage the increased airflow. To get heat up off the die and into the heatsink array, MaxContact technology has been utilized to polish the surface of the heat spreader and improve smoothness at the microscopic level. The extra flatness allows for better contact with the die for enhanced thermal transfer.

In addition to an enhanced cooling array, Super Alloy Power II components, including top-shelf capacitors, chokes and power stages, effortlessly deliver hundreds of watts at a millisecond’s notice. The card’s componentsare soldered to the PCB using ASUS-exclusive Auto-Extreme Technologyto ensure precise joints and that each card meets rigorous ROG specifications for reliability.

Also included are FanConnect II headers that allow PWM fans to be tuned based on CPU and GPU temperatures, providing extra intake or exhaust for demanding 3D tasks and compute workloads. Builders looking for a quick and simple way to adjust their card’s default behavior can flick an onboard Dual BIOS switch to choose between “performance” and “quiet” profiles without software. Another ease-of-use feature is an onboard voltage-sensing circuit that monitors PSU rail voltage. The circuit is fast enough to catch any transients that result in the rail voltage dropping too low. If that happens, a red LED will light up to indicate a power supply issue, making it easier to debug the source of crashes during gameplay.

The front side of the graphics cardfeatures an addressable RGB element that can be customized with Armoury Crate software, and the reinforced metal frame adds a protective layer that improves durability.

Flipping the card around reveals a metal backplate with a wide vent. The vent allows hot air to escape towards chassis exhaust fans instead of being recycled back into the GPU cooler. Beneath the GPU, a bracket provides consistent mounting pressure between the die and heat spreader. Stainless steel is used for the I/O bracket to protect ports and provide a more secure mount.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cardprovides a dynamicthermal design. Paired with the outstanding performance of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, ROG Strix provides gamers with access to fresh experiences, from incredible frame rates in competitive titles, to smooth high-resolution gameplay in immersive AAA games.