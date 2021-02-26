ASUS Announces GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB Series Graphics Cards

ASUS announced new ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and ASUS Dual graphics cards that feature the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB GPU. The line-up marks an expanded offering of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, formerly featured in upmarket GPUs, and each graphics card brings out the best of the latest NVIDIA chipset with next-level thermal solutions, enhanced PCBs and robust power designs.

With its efficient, high-performance architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX™ platform, the GeForce RTX 3060 brings amazing hardware ray-tracing capabilities and support for NVIDIA DLSS and other technologies and is priced starting at $329.

Like all RTX 30 series GPUs, the RTX 3060 supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations ― NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast ― which accelerate performance and enhance image quality. Together with real-time ray tracing, these technologies are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.