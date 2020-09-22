ASUS Announces Entry into Commercial PC Market in India

ASUS India multinational computer hardware and electronics company announced the launch of a wide portfolio of commercial PC products in India under the brand umbrella of ASUS ExpertBook and ASUS ExpertCenter.

ASUS has been the fastest growing brand in Consumer PCs in India in 2020 and has gained entry into the top 3 Consumer PC Brands Club in Q2 2020. With the launch of Expert Series Commercial PCs, Enterprise Customers in India will get a choice of innovative products with cutting-edge technology from ASUS that have been customized for the needs of Indian Enterprise users under ASUS’s Made for India initiative.

ASUS Expert Series of Commercial PCs are designed to up the professional standard of enterprise and businesses. Fast-growing businesses encounter challenging IT needs, and these demands evolve rapidly. That is why all ASUS Expert Series commercial products are designed with quality, reliability, and flexibility to meet these challenges with the ultimate objective of increasing the productivity returns for businesses’ IT investments. ASUS Expert Series provide unmatched technology, performance, durability, and design for Business and Professional use. Hence the ASUS ExpertSeries is powered by Intel Core processors.

Speaking on the launch, Leon Yu – Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia, said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our ExpertBook Series in India. With Expert Series, we are offering enterprises the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge technology, groundbreaking innovation, and unparalleled performance of our commercial PCs. ASUS Expert Series Brand has a singular aim to fulfill your vision with our passion. Our Expert series of products will enable you to enhance your performance in whichever area of work you pursue and help you shine as an Expert.”