ASUS Announces BIOS Updates for Zen 3 and Introduces 3 New Motherboards

ASUS announced the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Crosshair VIII Dark Hero, TUF Gaming X570 Pro (WiFi) and ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming WiFi — three gaming motherboards designed for gaming builds featuring the latest-generation AMD Ryzen Zen 3 architecture processors. In addition to the latest X570 and B550 motherboards, all ASUS 500 series motherboards (X570, B550 and A520) are ready for AMD Ryzen Zen 3 architecture processors.

ASUS 500 Series motherboard BIOS are ready for current and future generation AMD Ryzen Zen 3 architecture processors. ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero: Featuring passive cooling, VRM with 16 integrated TI 90 amp power stages and stealthy aesthetics.

TUF Gaming X570-Pro (WiFi): Featuring 14 DrMOS power stages, enhanced VRM and chipset heatsinks, Intel WiFi 6 and AI Noise-Canceling Mic

ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming WiFi: New flagship B550 motherboard with 16 power stages, advanced thermal solution and bundled Hyper M.2 x16 Gen 4 card.