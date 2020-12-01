Aspire Systems Wins the Corporate Excellence Award in APEA 2020 Edition

Aspire Systems has been named as a winner of Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020 – Regional Edition at a virtual ceremony streamed from Singapore on Friday, 20 November. Aspire has been honored with the Corporate Excellence Award under the Telecommunications & ICT Industry for India due to the company’s exponential growth and commitment to quality operational excellence in recent years. Winning this recognition signifies that Aspire has been successfully demonstrating effective talent mobilization and organizational capability to deliver consistent business results while remaining aligned with our core organizational objectives.

On receiving the award, Gowri Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer – Aspire Systems, has stated, “This award is a recognition of the dedication and efforts of the wonderful team of Aspirians who have been instrumental in our success. We would like to thank the jury for this honor and our team for their dedication, commitment and hard work which makes such awards possible. We are sure with our continued efforts we will reach even greater heights in future.”

Executive Vice President (Global Delivery) – Aspire Systems, Sunil JNV has commented, “This award speaks volumes about the consistent value Aspire has been delivering over the years. We would like to thank our team for their untiring efforts and our customers for their faith in our expertise and our brand.”

“This award is certainly a fitting testimony of our efforts to create a great workplace for Aspirians, the attention we pay to our customers and the culture that fuels corporate excellence”, said Dinesh Kumaran, Vice President – Human Resources, Aspire Systems.

Every year, APEA recognizes enterprises and business leaders from the Asia Pacific region for demonstrating outstanding track records, perseverance and growth in the business. With the theme of ‘Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders’, the regional edition brought together business leaders and organizations from over 14 countries under a single banner to foster entrepreneurial growth in a sustainable manner in Asia.