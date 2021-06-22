Aspire Systems Recognized for the 12th Consecutive Year As One Of India’s 100 Best Places To Work For 2021

Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm, has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Places to Work for 2021 by the Great Place to Work Institute. The Great Place to Work Certification is awarded to organizations that provide exceptional employee experiences and prove best-in-class people practices based on a meticulous evaluation method. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work Model, which appraises a workplace based on its Trust Index and Culture Audit qualities. And for Aspire, this is the 12th time that the organization has been winning this award in a row. Commenting on this accomplishment, Mr Dinesh Kumar T K, Vice President, Human Resources, Aspire Systems, said, “We are all going through a challenging time due to the pandemic situation. From an organizational standpoint, we have taken several initiatives in the interest of the safety and welfare of employees to pull through this. This year, our ranking is 48 and this is a fitting testimony to the high level of commitment and dedication our employees and their families have shown during this period.”

“While we understand that it is always an honor to be acknowledged as a Great Place to Work, we believe it is also a reminder to aim for betterment. As an organization, we are working towards innovating and administering better people practices and focusing on their growth and well-being. We have always been a people-centric company and believe in embracing our customers’ and employees’ welfare every step of the way. I would like to thank each member of our Aspire family, who worked wholeheartedly in making Aspire a great place to work” adds Mr Dinesh Kumar.

Great Place to Work Certification is recognized globally by employees and employers alike for identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures. More than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with the Institute every year for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their people practices.