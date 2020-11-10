Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit with Kaspersky’s world-renowned GReAT on Nov 12

Kaspersky is happy to invite you to join live AMA session, held on November 12, to directly ask Kaspersky’s world-renowned Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) any questions, including ones about how the team tracks some of today’s most sophisticated hacker activity around the globe, as well as how they too can become an elite threat hunter.

Kaspersky’s GReAT team is an elite group of more than 40 threat hunters spread across 22 countries who work to uncover some of the most sophisticated and advanced threat activity every day—from state-sponsored cyberespionage campaigns and new advanced persistent threat actors (APT) to global ransomware epidemics and underground cybercriminal trends.

Join us to tap into the minds of GReAT for firsthand insights into how they do what they do and for tips and tricks of the trade. What’s more, for those thinking about building a career in cybersecurity, this is a great chance to get questions answered about what it takes to break into the field and gain valuable advice on becoming a cybersecurity expert from some of today’s top researchers. Users can begin posting their questions on November 12 at 6:30 PM (IST) and the live AMA session will end at 9:30 PM (IST).