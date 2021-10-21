ASIRT Synergy Business Conclave 2021 to be Held on October 22-23

Since the announcement of the newly conceived ASIRT SYNERGY BUSINESS CONCLAVE (ASBC), event, ASIRTers have been gearing up and looking forward with unabashed zeal to see each other in person, after the Covid-19 Pandemic over the past 18+ months.

“ASBC will open a new Chapter for ASIRTers as well as the IT Fraternity with exchange of new ideas along with technological breakthroughs being displayed by specialists from Sponsor Companies,” said Mr. Tushar Parekh, Chairman of the Association of System Integrators & Retailers in Technology (ASIRT).

Since its founding in 2012, ASIRT has been a trailblazer in forming collaborations and supporting the SI community in expanding their horizons and achieving higher goals. With over 200 members and a variety of unique programs such as TechDay, TechEdge, Consortiums, ACPL etc, ASIRT is pleased to announce the launch of a new program, the ASIRT Synergy Business Conclave–2021, which is being held on October 22-23, 2021 at a Resort in Mumbai.

This Conclave will provide an opportunity to network with industry experts, develop ties with fellow Members, and learn about emerging technologies. The ASIRT Synergy Business Conclave epitomises ASIRT’s vision of “Partner, Progress, and Evolve”.

The Conclave Agenda features a number of specialised workshops and numerous networking possibilities between Members and Principals, which is expected to serve as a morale booster and win-win situation for strategic growth with unique Go To Market solutions. As icing on the cake, the evening will blossom with a new feature – recognition of ASIRTers for their Contributions, Innovations and othervarious categories with ASIRT Synergy Awards.

Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the Conclave’s Presenting Partner, with Platinum Sponsors FujiFilm India Pvt Ltd, BD Software Pvt Ltd, Technobind Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Gold Sponsor Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd. ASIRT Members Enjay IT Solutions Ltd, CyberNX Technologies, and Ranksecure will be displaying their evolving propositions as a special focus in this unique platform.

Of course, IT Trade Media has consented wholeheartedly to attend and participate in this programme in order to gain firsthand experience in promoting the ASIRTers’ and Principal Vendors’ bonding culture and camaraderie.