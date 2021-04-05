ASIRT Requests Maha Gov to Include IT Goods & Services in Essential Services List During Lockdown

With Maharashtra under the vice-like grip of the lethal coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Sunday announced a week-end lockdown across the state till April 30, besides stringent weekdays norms, to combat the pandemic’s resurgence.

In this context, the Association of Systems Integrator and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), are a trade association representing 200+ members across Mumbai Metropolitan Region and parts of Maharashtra. Our members provide Information Technology Cyber Security & Surveillance related Goods and Services to Government, Corporates, Public Limited Companies, Industries, Private Offices, Professionals

All the organizations, be it Government or private enterprises or small businesses, today depends on Information Technology (IT) for their smooth operations and hence will need IT Goods and Services even during the lockdown period. It is observed that all the private offices are to be closed with effect from 8PM of 5th April 2021 and they are encouraged to work from home (WFH). Even to enable WFH, they will require IT Services.

Keeping this in mind, it is imperative that Information Technology, as a backbone for all the essential services, including the common citizen’s day to day IT needs, be recognized as an Essential Service. Hence it is important to include Information Technology and Security Goods and Services in the Essential Services list. It is also imperative to issue special passes to staff of organizations providing IT services and allow travel of IT service staff by buses & trains.