ASIRT ORGANISED FIRST SYNERGY BUSINESS CONCLAVE

ASIRT based in Mumbai, staged the first ASIRT SYNERGY BUSINESS CONCLAVE on October 22, 2021, leveraging the much-anticipated offline flagship Techday edition at a Mumbai resort. Mr Tushar Parekh, Chairman of ASIRT, gave the opening statement, describing the organization’s operations and claiming that it has become a force to be reckoned with because of its culture and win-win offerings to the Principal Companies and its 200+ Members. The traditional lamp lighting ceremony followed, with Mr. Tushar Parekh and ASIRT President Mr Tushar Shah welcoming all of the event’s sponsors and IT media leaders and other IT Association Office bearers.

Presenting Partner Savex Technologies, India’s third largest ICT distributor, gave interactive presentations, which were followed by Platinum Sponsors – Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd, Technobind Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Gold Sponsor – Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd. Product bouquets from ASIRT Member Sponsors – Enjay IT Solutions Ltd, CyberNX Technologies, and Rank Computers Pvt Ltd were interspersed between the above sessions. With rapt attention, the audience lapped up each Speaker’s ideas and solutions. During the evolve session, Leadership and Etiquette Coach – MsYukti Kapoor Mehandiratta, CEO of SBY Academy LLP, outlined the conscious learning plan towards Service Leadership skills with her dynamic approach.

Earlier, ASIRTers had geared themselves excitedly to network with one another, arriving well ahead of the appointed hour, and their enthusiasm brightened as they encountered each other face to face for the first time almost 18 months after the Pandemic. ASIRT hosted its first Synergy Business Conclave, which featured a slew of industry heavyweights showing their offerings and demonstrating alternative technologies with unique value propositions. Mr. Atul Gaur, Director, Savex Technologies, stated that his company markets the products and services of some of the world’s most well-known global brands and IT providers, distributing their products across the country and encouraging entrepreneurial ideas while embracing change, among other things. Aside from strategically overseeing OEMs official eCommerce websites in India for product sales, driven by various programees and promotions, Mr. Gaur then talked about Uniserved, their service arm, and how this partner-driven IT enabled services company covers 98 percent of India’s pincodes and provides support across the country.

Savex Alliance Partners – Sauce Labs, represented by Mr. Shrikrishna Srinivasan, displayed their AutonomIQ Low Code Test Automation platform, which increased productivity by 10x by leveraging powerful AI and ML capabilities, and Mr. Sandeep Kondvilkar, Savex Presales Lead, illustrated their HPE – Greenlake offerings, which provided innovative edge-to-cloud solutions.

Following a sumptuous lunch break, ASIRT Member sponsor Mr. Limesh Parekh, Founder & CEO of Enjay walked to the platform to the delight of fellow Members. Sangam CRM, their industry agnostic cloud-based Indian CRM that focuses on a company’s Marketing, Sales, and Helpdesk activities, and Sampark Setu, a multi-channel Campaign Management tool for cross-selling, generating leads, prospecting, and relationship building through effective scheduling, were among the topics he discussed.

Mr. Vinit Doshi, FujiFilm’s Regional Business Manager, Recording Media, provided an overview of the company, which is the world’s No. 1 Media Maker in the LTO Tape Storage market. He explained that these Barium Ferrite tapes assist future-proof data by lowering TCO, ensuring air gap security, and allowing for long-term scalability. LTO Ultrium 9 has a native capacity of 18TB per cartridge, with a roadmap of reaching upto 580TB with the LTO12 format, he said. He also discussed Object Archive, a tape archiving backup software that allows object storage data to communicate with an S3 compliant API for cost-effective data tiering.

Mr. Krishnakant Mathuria, Co-Founder & COO of CyberNX, addressed the audience that his firm was a DPIIT recognised startup that provided cutting-edge Cyber security solutions and training, as well as managed security services, SoC implementation, online policy acceptance, and cyber quiz games.

Mr. Zakir Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, spoke next, stating that his company was Country Partner for Bitdefender and an acclaimed distributor for IT Security products, and that Channel Partners were its pillar of support. MrBasaawaraj K V aka Mr Swami went on to talk about some of the products they offer, such as Desksight AI for employee monitoring and productivity management, and Insider Threat Platform – inDefend for data leak protection, web control, and encryption.

Then Member Sponsor Mr. Anil Bhavnani, Founder & CEO – RankSecure, indicated that they were a Value Added Distributor and Tech Partner for Data Locker encryption devices, Altaro Backup Solutions, Orca Cloud infrastructure security, White Canyon Disk-Wiping solution, and other products.

Mr. Sourav Roy of Platinum Sponsor Technobind explained that his company was a specialist distributor focusing on Data Management and Cloud Technology. Mr. Abhishek Kumar Singh, Senior Solutions Consultant at Opentext, their alliance partner, promoted Carbonite’s Data Backup, Recovery, and Replication Program for physical, virtual, and cloud workloads, as well as Webroot’s ability to stop zero-day threats to endpoints and networks in real time, ensuring cyber resilience and threat intelligence.

Satcom’s National Product Manager Mr Pankaj Bisht, the conclave’s Gold Sponsor, said the company offers end-to-end security solutions for major brands in the areas of UTM, Firewall, Patch Management, DLP, and Mobile Management. Mr. Dinesh Kumar of their Alliance Partner SOTI spoke about their unique solutions for business-critical mobility and IoT environments that minimise cost and complexity.

MsYukti K M, the day’s Evolve Speaker, afterwards spoke about leadership development with a focus on self-improvement and skill development. She stated that one should first work on oneself by diving deep within and committed to the learnings. She then conducted an exercise to help one understand how communication, critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration skills shape one’s personality and areas of focus. She went on to say that emotional intelligence is at the heart of all decision-making, and that entrepreneurs can take their company and their team to new heights by controlling their emotions.

The much-anticipated high-octane ASIRT SYNERGY CHAMPION AWARDS ceremony followed the High Tea break and Cake cutting. Mentors Mr. Neel Shah of Insight Business Machines Pvt Ltd and Mr. Hiren Mehta of Unified Data-Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd served on the jury for these prizes, which were determined by requesting members to nominate themselves. Members were requested to complete a questionnaire with the following criteria: “How has being a member of ASIRT aided in bringing substantial change and growth to your business?” Mr. Rajiv Warrier, Mr. Kalpesh Jain, Mr. Hemant Sanil, and Mr. Rajeev Mamidana were announced as the winners. Mr. Ajay Patil, the 3am buddy, got the ASIRT SYNERGY CHAMPION – Pillar of Strength Award. ASIRT Consortium Mentors and IT Media Partners were also presented with ASIRT Synergy Trophies as a gesture of appreciation for being an integral part and extension of ASIRT, providing their relentless support in elevating ASIRT to new heights.

Following that, the audience liked the live concert and danced with vigour and josh. Vendors and Members alike, agreed that ASIRT Synergy Business Conclave 2021 was a genuinely leading industry event that gave an opportunity for their big gathering to network, develop connections, and take back fresh ideas and learnings to evolve their own businesses as the event came to a close. Overall, the ASIRT Synergy Business Conclave 2021 was a high-energy event where many technology companies showcased their solutions for the new digital era and ASIRTers found a clear roadmap on how to incorporate these new generation technologies into their own business offerings.