Ashis Guha relinquishes CEO Position at RAH Infotech

RAH Infotech announced that Ashis Guha has decided to relinquish the post of CEO at RAH Infotech effective August 1 to be with his family in Australia. He is stepping down from the leadership role after three successful years at the company.

Guha will continue to be on the board of Directors and he will be helping RAH in forging new alliances and mentor the workforce.

Ashok Kumar, MD, RAH Infotech stated, “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are highly appreciative of Mr. Guha’s contribution in leading RAH over the past three years, during which time he achieved remarkable results and turned the company into a significant profitable player in the Indian technology distribution market, particularly in the cybersecurity and digital infrastructure segments.”

“I’ve worked with Ashis through his tenure as CEO of RAH, and I’ve always valued his focus and vision, as well as his rare combination of business and technical expertise. Ashis has always been a driven and passionate change agent for the company. Ashis’ leadership has opened up tremendous opportunity for RAH. We are grateful that Ashis has agreed to remain on the board of directors and serve as a special advisor.”

Ashis Guha said “It’s been my honor to lead RAH through this exciting period of growth and change. I’m very proud of everything we accomplished – from both a business and technology perspective. We are a leader in cyber security, our cloud and digital infrastructure business is well underway. The company’s strategy is working, the management team is strong and RAH is poised for even greater success as it enters this next phase.”

“I would like to thank RAH’s employees and management team for the tremendous efforts and achievements that have brought us to this point. During the Covid pandemic too the team stood together and put their best efforts to address the needs of our customers and partners. I have great faith in RAH and it’s unmatchable service offering, and more so in the incredible talent, professionalism, and dedication of RAH’s employees. I would also like to thank our partners and customers for their unflinching support to RAH and to me personally, even during very tough times. I’m looking forward to my next adventure but will continue working with the company through my role as a board member and am committed to ensuring that RAH scripts more and more success stories.”