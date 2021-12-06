Aruba Extends Network Segmentation Into the Cloud Through Integration With AWS Cloud WAN

Aruba announced Aruba SD-WAN support and integration with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) new AWS Cloud WAN, an innovative cloud networking service introduced today at AWS re:Invent. This new solution will enable Aruba customers to use the policy-based framework of AWS Cloud WAN to create advanced WAN topologies with integrated network segmentation that aligns seamlessly with the Aruba SD-WAN fabric. Now, all the advantages of network segmentation at the edge – in the LAN and WAN – can be extended from headquarters and branches across the AWS cloud.

As organisations increasingly utilise the cloud to host their business applications, they want the most flexible and modern SD-WAN solution that lets them achieve the highest return on cloud investments through better economics, control, reliability, and performance. Of equal importance, these organisations want to leverage cloud infrastructures like the AWS global network to build more flexible and secure enterprise WANs.

With this latest development, Aruba now supports the widest range of integrations with AWS, making Aruba SD-WAN the cloud onramp of choice for cloud-first enterprises. This year’s reInvent marks the third year in a row that Aruba has been a launch affiliate for new AWS network services. In 2020, Aruba announced support for AWS Transit Gateway Connect and in 2019, Aruba launched API-based automation with AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager.

Aruba’s SD-WAN solutions, an integral part of Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform), provide enterprises with a sophisticated, flexible on-ramp to AWS network services, allowing users to easily integrate their SD-WAN with a wide range of hybrid and multi-cloud services. Aruba’s integration with AWS Cloud WAN provides complete support for cloud connectivity use cases which extend LAN/WAN network segmentation and traffic isolation from the edge to and through the AWS global backbone network.