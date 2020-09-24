Arrow PC Helps Enterprises with Storage Needs Backed by Dell’s Midrange Storage

No longer are enterprises interested in the ‘monolithic high-end arrays’ considering the advantage of easier deployment and usage that comes along with midrange storage. High-end features like data services and simplified management are being migrated to midrange devices by organizations.

The advantage of having a midrange system is that they are build-as-you-go storage systems enabling the addition of disks, controllers and software, as required. While most monolithic systems can expand capacity by increasing the number of disks, controllers or storage processors, these are not on-the-fly additions.

The flexibility offered in midrange storage systems gives administrators the ability to start small today and build up as business requirements expand. This is certainly advantageous for the organizations that start out under small and medium scale as they can increase their storage devices as the company grows.

Midrange storage provides data services that include remote application and snapshot utilities that enable administrators to create and move copies of data within single or multiple systems.

This in turn helps the IT department that is maintaining these devices as there is no need for a dedicated administrator to help maintain these devices. But while these companies may face smaller budgets, they have the same needs as large enterprises for high performance, availability, data reduction, and other capabilities. So, they look for midrange storage solutions to meet their budget objectives.