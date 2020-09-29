Arrow PC Drives Remote Working with VMware’s Workspace ONE

The year 2020 has been a roller coaster ride for everyone affecting not just day to day lives but even the way organizations operate and this has undergone a huge transformation, where cubicles and desktops have become redundant, and BYOD, remote working and virtual devices have become the reality.

This is the time where users can be aided with Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to face the challenges of remote working. By definition, Virtual desktop infrastructure or VDI is a technology that refers to the use of virtual machines to provide and manage virtual desktops.

VDI hosts desktop environments on a centralized server and deploys them to end-users on request. It means that a client machine connects to a remote server which provides a full operating system, software, storage and CPU cycles to handle all processing. This client can be just about anything: a purpose-built thin client, an outdated laptop, a web browser, even a mobile device.

VMware’s Workspace ONE is a product which helps organizations in delivering and managing any application on any device, thus aiding in the remote working process.

“With many organizations having to deal with privacy and security compliance in relation to their clients’ data, any hardware moving out of the office is a big no. With the need for work taking off immediately many relied on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and VMware’s Workspace ONE allows users to integrate access control, application management and multi-platform endpoint management into a single platform and Arrow PC has helped many in achieving this transformation,” said Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network.

VDI is still on the path of evolving and leveraging hosted and cloud models. One of the reasons why organizations started considering VDI is the lower costs enabled by centralized control which also includes the security and management benefits across both the remote desktop and the communications link enabling reduced risk factors.

VMware’s Workspace ONE ruthlessly automates traditional onboarding, laptop and mobile device configuration and delivers real-time application lifecycle management that bridges between legacy enterprise client-server apps to the mobile-cloud era.

It is the result of innovative integrations of VMware Identity Manager, AirWatch Enterprise Mobility Management Suite and Horizon Air now delivered through the Workspace ONE app to employees. While the standalone products remain available, many features are specific to the Workspace ONE product line.