Array Networks Recognized in the Top Three ADC Players in India in Q1 2021: IDC

Array Networks announced that it has secured third position in the application delivery controller (ADC) market as per IDC Ethernet Switch Tracker for Q1 2021. Array Networks emerge as one of the leaders with its market share at 17.6% market share.

As per IDC’s Q1 report, the revenue of the ADC market witnessed a decline of 26.3% QoQ in revenue. The ADC category has grown by 8% YoY irrespective of the pandemic. With wave 1 reducing in India and lockdown restrictions released, there were excellent investments from the government (state government departments, smart cities etc.) and banking sector. “We are very happy to have constantly maintained top three positions in the Indian ADC Market. The trust of our customers keeps us motivated to make better products. The first quarter saw a huge change in dynamics where application delivery controller (ADC) took a back seat and focus was mainly placed on the security solutions and products to help organizations with remote and hybrid working conditions as people were returning back to work in controlled capacity.” said Mr Shibu Paul, Vice President – International Sales at Array Networks.

Array’s operation in India has led to an overall growth in the company. From Universities, Tech enabled companies, manufacturing powerhouses, leading banks and with the government being their primary customer. The company firmly believes in supporting Indian Government’s “Make in India” initiative.

They continue to maintain a strong presence in the Indian market with improved performance by effectively distributing traffic among multiple servers, optimizing resources by productively allocating traffic based on application types and guaranteeing application and data-access coherence.