Mr. Arindam Saha joins ViewSonic to lead marketing. Based in Bengaluru, in his new role, he will play an integral part in the development and execution of marketing plans, increasing brand awareness & product promotion and reaching targets. He will be responsible for understanding the consumer attitudes and generating creative ideas.

Arindam is well-versed in specialized marketing concepts, principles and tactics backed by a robust experience of over 15 years in the IT hardware and mobile industry, spanning across sales, advertising, and marketing. Earlier, he contributed immensely to the development of integrated marketing campaigns to promote the products, communicate with target audiences, develop customer relationships, and implement marketing, advertising, and direct marketing campaigns.

Arindam also had wide experience in working in different regions across the country and leading teams of professionals. Arindam has worked with various leading organisations like Asus and Ingram Micro where he has performed critical role in marketing and promotion.