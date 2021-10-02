Apacer Offers Diversified Storage Solutions and Hardware-Software Integration Services for Various Industrial Needs

In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Jeff CW Lee Sales A., Director, Sales, and Marketing Center, Apacer Technology, shares about Apacer’s brand strategy, future plans and mission. Founded in 1997, Apacer is a leading Taiwanese global digital storage brand with comprehensive R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. With years of accumulated patented digital storage technology and deep successful R&D experience, Apacer provides a competitive range of customized products and services. Apacer’s product line covers a wide range of solutions related to memory modules, industrial SSDs, consumer digital storage products, and IoT integrated applications.

What have been your observations with regard to changing storage strategies adopted by enterprises?

We’re seeing enterprises looking for simple and quick ways to transition to remote device management. They want to add the functionality that remote device management offers but without a lot of fuss and trouble. And they also want to ensure that edge devices incorporate appropriate security features to protect them from hackers or bad actors.

What role does Apacer play in infrastructure and data management?

SSDs are gradually replacing traditional hard disks (HDDs). In industrial applications, SSDs have grown popular because they’re more resistant to shock and extreme temperatures than HDDs. This gives devices built with SSDs the advantages of higher performance and stable operation.

SSDs are often used to store an OS, critical data or both. If a drive fails, the result could mean a blue screen of death, a system shutdown or a loss of data. Apacer has developed data backup and recovery technology to reduce the impact of failure and to get a device up and running again quickly.

What has been the success mantra for the company?

Apacer has over 20 years of industrial customization experience, which is our greatest asset and helps us create new products customers love. And we’ve taken care to deeply cultivate seven vertical application markets: defense, factory automation, casino gaming, IoT, healthcare, transportation and server/networking.

Please brief us your channel strategy which plays a key role in a company’s survival and growth.

Apacer has a global presence with offices worldwide including a team in India. We’re proud of our network of reliable worldwide distributors and retailers, and we also provide comprehensive pre-sales and after-sales service with on-site real-time technical support. Over the years, we’ve tailored our cost-effective global logistics service to meet customers’ requirements. This has included strengthening our transportation management system to reduce both costs and shipping time.

Please brief us how your recently launched DDR5 RDIMM industrial DRAM modules for servers are doing in the market.

We’re trying to make the transition to DDR5 as smooth and simple as possible. Manufacturers who demand the highest performance prefer DDR5 because of the higher bandwidth, lower power draw, higher density and higher capacity. The ON-DIMM power management IC also delivers better power efficiency and scalability. Apacer’s complete industrial DDR5 product-line, including UDIMM, SODIMM and RDIMM modules, will be launched in Q2 of 2022.

What challenges have you faced so far, and what growth do you anticipate?

The unexpected changes in the worldwide markets in the post-pandemic era have been challenging for everyone. Apacer has worked hard to respond to the new needs of the customers quickly. And we’re also in the process of changing from being a module manufacturer to a solution provider. With this in mind, we’ve developed technologies such as DBS:CE, a remote device management platform; and CoreSnapshot, a data and OS backup and recovery tool.

Apacer continually creates innovative, diversified storage solutions and hardware/software integration services for various industries. We endeavor to become a better partner in the industrial ecosystem and deliver substantial benefits to all stakeholders.

According to you, what are the opportunities in the Indian market?

We are following India’s development with great interest. India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. We believe there are significant growth opportunities in India in the following fields: aerospace/defense, healthcare, environmental technology, safety/security, communications, education, and smart factories.

