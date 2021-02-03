Antibacterial Keyskin Keyboard Protector Launched

Keyskin launches Keyskin Brand Keyboard protectors that keep expensive computer keyboards from Dust, Grease, grime, liquids, staples, scratches etc, while you are working on them. You don’t need to remove this protector while working on your keyboards. The company can also customize Keyskin as per the customer requirement, and design and develop it for different equipment with keys.

Keyskin can be available to you for Free if you incorporate the same in your Tender specifications while buying computers. You can buy them individually or in kit form consisting of Dust-cover for computer as well as Keyskin brand keyboard protector.

