Ant Esports Launches ‘GAMEi’ Gaming Glasses and ‘H1000’ Gaming Headset in India

Indian computer peripherals and gaming device manufacturer Ant Esports officially launches two new accessories for gamers – GAMEi Gaming Glasses and H1000 Gaming Headset. The two new devices can help you as a gamer to always be one step ahead of your competition in terms of sound and vision. Key highlights of the two devices are high-quality materials, very comfortable usage, and a highly ergonomic design.

Ant Esports GAMEi Gaming Glasses: The Ant Esports GAMEi is a pair of professional and stylish glasses that gives gamers clearer and sharper vision when using a computer for extended hours. It makes use of high-quality lenses which block up to 85% harmful blue light, helping reduce the effects of digital eye strain, including dry eyes, headaches blurred visions and eye fatigue. Featuring a stylish design with a universal size to fit all, the GAMEi is built with an ultra-light matte-finished frame for increased comfort and durability. Gamers will now have the advantage of an extra edge over their competitors with better vision and minimal eye strain by using very comfortable eyewear.

Ant Esports H1000 Wired Gaming Headset with Mic & RGB Light: Add the power and ambience of high-quality audio to your gaming sessions with Ant Esports’ H1000 Gaming Headset. The H1000 is an extremely lightweight and very comfortable pair of gaming cans with a stub microphone and RGB lights. Featuring 50mm drivers, the H1000 offers a crystal clear and an immersive audio experience for gamers. With rounded 3D draping earcups, the headset provides excellent sound insulation so that you are not disturbed by ambient noises. The Ant Esports GAMEi Gaming Glasses and Ant Esports H1000 Wired Gaming Headset are available with 1-year industry standard warranty period.