Amity Offers 1-Year Free Access to Premium ESET Mobile Security with Purchase of ESET Consumer Solutions

Amity Infosoft, the National Distributor of ESET, is giving out a free one-year access to the premium version of ESET Mobile Security for Android with every purchase of ESET Consumer Solutions for Windows and Mac device. The promotion runs from 1st December 2020 to 31st January 2021 and is available from authorised offline retail stores in India.

ESET Mobile Security is an award-winning solution which provides protection against a multitude of Android mobile security threats. Following the recent launch of version 6.0 with the new Payment Protection feature, ESET Mobile Security earned the top-score in the latest ‘AV-TEST for best antivirus software for Android’. The new feature safeguards users who use finance-related applications such as banking or trading against malware. It also automatically scans all installed applications from the Google Play store that falls under the Finance category for potential threats.

“India’s digital landscape is fast evolving, and this is evident in the country’s smartphone penetration rate which is expected to reach 820 million users by 2022.” Manoj Patel, Managing Director, Amity Infosoft Pvt Ltd commented. “Cybercriminals continue to evolve in parallel and have become more creative in coming with new ways to target Android users. As more consumers rely on mobile devices to access digital services, we want to ensure their safety as we usher in year 2021.”

“Mobile commerce or m-Commerce is also accelerating rapidly in India. A study by techARC showed that 1 in 3 Indian consumers shop through m-Commerce platforms.” Pamela Ong, Sales Director – APAC, ESET added. “At ESET, our vision is to enable consumers to enjoy technology in a secure digital world. This is why we have decided to give out ESET Mobile Security, which is suited for India’s mobile-first economy. With the Christmas and New Year holidays around the corner, more people will surf, shop as well as connect with their friends and relatives from their mobile devices. The latest version of ESET Mobile Security will help them to stay protected, and this is vital especially during this festive season when online shopping is expected to soar, creating opportunities for more cyberattacks to happen.”