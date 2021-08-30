AMD witnessed a remarkable increase in DIY PC building consumers including gaming content creators, home users

AMD has recently witnessed increasing interest in DIY PC building from consumers including gaming content creators, home users, as well as teenagers and young adults between 14-22 years of age.

The company has seen an increase in revenue 99 percent year-over-year; Gross Margin expanded to 48 percent. It has announced revenue for the second quarter of 2021 of $3.85 billion, operating income of $831 million, net income of $710 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58. Computing and Graphics segment revenue was $2.25 billion, up 65 percent year-over-year and 7 percent quarter-over-quarters driven by higher client and graphics processor sales.

AMD announced the AMD Advantage Design Framework designed to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences on notebook PCs by combining AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics processors, AMD Radeon Software and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with exclusive AMD smart technologies and other advanced system design characteristics.

AMD launched FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), a state-of-the-art spatial upscaling algorithm feature designed to boost frame rates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. AMD also announced that more than 40 game developers pledged support for FSR, with more expected in the future.

Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play.