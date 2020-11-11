AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance

AMD launched a new product in its high-performance Embedded processor family, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor. Built on the innovative 7nm process technology, ‘Zen 2’ cores and high-performance AMD Radeon graphics, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series provides a new class of performance with 7nm technology, incredible power efficiency and continues to deliver enterprise-class security features for embedded customers.

The AMD Embedded Ryzen V2000 family is designed for embedded applications such as Thin Client, MiniPC and Edge systems. Equipped with up to eight CPU cores and seven GPU compute units, a single AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor provides 2x[iv] the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 percent[v] better single-thread CPU performance and up to 40 percent[vi] better graphics performance over the previous generation. For customers and applications that need high-performance display capabilities, the Ryzen Embedded V2000 series can power up to four independent displays in 4K resolution.

“AMD is continuing to deliver high performance embedded processors for our customers with the new Ryzen Embedded V2000 series,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Business, AMD. “Pairing the ‘Zen 2’ CPU cores with Radeon graphics, we’re now providing our customers with a new class of performance and power efficiency with 7nm technology that enables them to implement unique designs that target their applications. We continue the 10-year planned availability as with our other Ryzen Embedded processors and look forward to seeing partners and customers utilizing fast processing speeds, integrated graphics and outstanding power efficiency of the Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor for years to come.”

In addition to providing customers with generationally improved performance and efficiency, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor continues providing advanced security features, helping to defend against unauthorized access to memory or critical software. Similar to the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 Series, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 will support AMD Memory Guard, a suite of security features including Secure Boot and Secure Memory Encryption, in which stored memory is encrypted to help prevent an attacker from accessing the data, as well as helps to mitigate cold boot attacks.