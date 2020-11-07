AMD Releases New AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, 9 5900X, 7 5800X and 5 5600X Desktop Processors

AMD released the new AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X desktop processors – the fastest gaming CPUs in the world delivering up to a 26 percent generational uplift in gaming performance. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors are available from major retailers and e-tailers.

Additionally, AMD 500 series motherboards are ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors today with a simple BIOS update. This broad ecosystem support includes more than 100 AMD 500 series motherboards from all major motherboard manufacturers. Support for AMD 400 series motherboards will be coming from partners by January 2021.