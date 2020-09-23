AMD Launches First Zen-based Chromebook Mobile Processors for Enhanced Performance

AMD announced the first AMD Ryzen mobile processors and latest AMD Athlon mobile processors for Chromebook platforms, with up to 178% faster web browsing compared to the previous generation. Designed in collaboration with Google, the AMD Ryzen and Athlon 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor lineup introduces the first-ever “Zen” architecture-powered Chromebooks with systems from Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo launching in Q4 2020. The AMD Ryzen 3000 C Series Mobile Processors offer up to 212% better performance for multitasking and content creation compared to the previous generation of AMD Chromebooks. With built-in AMD Radeon™ Graphics, AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile processors include the most powerful graphics available in a Chromebook.

“Whether users are online, offline, on-the-go or at home, AMD Ryzen processor-based and Athlon processor-based Chromebooks deliver the combined CPU, graphics and overall performance needed to stay productive and breeze through the high demands of distance learning and remote working,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD. “We are pleased to be working with Acer, ASUS, Google, HP and Lenovo to significantly expand the number of AMD-powered Chromebooks and deliver more powerful options with the first of many AMD Ryzen-based Chromebook systems.”

Built on the powerful ‘Zen’ architecture with best-in-class AMD Radeon graphics, AMD-powered Chromebooks are fast and responsive while browsing the web, multitasking, or streaming video. The power-efficient 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors enable thinner and lighter Chromebook designs that deliver long battery life as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 capabilities for enhanced connectivity.