Amazon.in Announces ‘Grand Gaming Days’ Offers for Gaming Devices until July 16

Amazon.in today announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts, bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. Customers can get a host of great offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The sale will be live until July 16, 2021.

Additionally, customers can enjoy up to 40% off on Large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience. They can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models. Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: Immerse yourself in enhanced visual experience with Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 Gaming Laptop powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. Enjoy smooth multitasking and excellent performance with Acer CoolBoost technology and 512GB SSD hard. HP Pavilion 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: HP Pavilion is a perfect companion for gaming! With a powerful Intel core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This thin and powerful gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop: Configured with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processors ug the latest breakthrough 7nm technology and Radeon RX 5500M graphics, this MSI gaming laptop provides desktop-caliber performance in gaming laptops with immersive multimedia and gaming experience. AMD FreeSync Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software helps you control and customize your MSI laptop the way you want. 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD contributes to maximum efficiency and performance. Lenovo Legion 5 Intel i5 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: This powerful gaming laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics. The Legion 5 15 keeps its cool no matter how hard you push it with the Coldfront 2.0 system which cools and dissipates heat via a dual-channel thermal mechanism of 67 liquid crystal polymer-coated fan blades and copper pipes.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i5-10400F 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop: The ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming desktop unleashes powerful performance via 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor for ultimate in-game domination. You can get the ultimate gaming experience with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i7 10700 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop: This gaming desktop from ASUS combines the raw power of 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor that clocks 2.9Ghz base speed, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 8GB VRAM. Its aerodynamic chassis has widened vents that stealthily direct more cool air through the internal cooling system. Participating in esports competitions and LANs is easier with a built-in carrying handle for portability. Special, EMI-shielded glass lets you look inside the chassis itself and watch the high-powered components at work. JBL Quantum 100 by Harman, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones: Step up your game with superior audio with JBL Quantum 100 wired headset that creates a new level of immersion with its JBL Quantum SOUND Signature and accurate audio positioning. JBL Quantum SURROUND generates a realistic soundscape that drops you in the middle of the action, gives you an edge, and maximizes your performance. Designed for durability, the lightweight headband and memory-foam ear cushions keep you comfortable. Cosmic Byte Black Eye Wired Mechanical Keyboard: The Black-Eye Gaming Keyboard from Cosmic Byte is the ideal Gaming Companion for any gamer worth their salt. A beautifully understated Aluminum Body forms the foundation of this mechanical gaming keyboard. A full-size, ergonomically designed Keypad of 104 mechanical keys with 13 RGB Back light effects really set the Black-Eye Keyboard apart. The Cosmic Byte Black-Eye Keyboard also sports Injection Molded Double Shot keys with a massive 50 Million Keystroke Key-life. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Transformer K2 Gaming Keyboard – ZEB-Transformer K2 is a full-size premium gaming keyboard that has 104 keys with 12 integrated keys. It has multi-color LED lights backlit keys with different light modes that elevates your gaming experience. Netgear Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System: Nighthawk comes with next generation WiFi6 technology has 1.5X more capacity than previous WiFi, delivering faster speeds to your 25+ devices. New OFDMA technology makes sharing WiFi bandwidth much more efficient & significantly increases the amount of data that can be sent and received by your devices at the same time. The Nighthawk App makes it a snap to set up your router and get more out of your WiFi, including great features like Internet speed test, remote access to your network, Internet pausing and more. NETGEAR 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router: RAX10’s 4 WiFi streams deliver high performance and reliability for up to 4X more smart home devices. It is designed to support the latest 1G Internet plans. It simply connects the Internet to the WAN port using an Ethernet cable and start sharing across all your devices. NETGEAR Armor multi-layer security software protects all your connected smart devices, smartphones and computers with anti-virus, anti- malware and data theft protection.