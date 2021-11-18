Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise launches OmniPCX Enterprise Purple, the communications platform designed for the digital age

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has announced the launch of Alcatel-Lucent OmniPCX Enterprise Purple, the communications platform designed for the digital age.

OmniPCX Enterprise Purple offers a new communication experience enabling organizations of any size to shape the future of work and the digital workplace their employees and customers are seeking. With SIP at its core, OmniPCX Enterprise Purple delivers all the enterprise-grade communication features with the highest level of security.

Its openness allows the integration of real-time communications into business processes and applications, reduces latency with intelligent objects, improves business efficiency, and increases customer satisfaction. OmniPCX Enterprise Purple is designed to connect to the cloud, thus enabling organisations to embrace new models such as hybrid cloud while leveraging their past investments.

OmniPCX Enterprise Purple comes with a new range of professional desk phones for the digital workplace including home and remote working. Moreover, it enables voice communications with cloud-based collaboration platforms such as Rainbow™ by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

For customer service teams and contact centre businesses, OmniPCX Enterprise Purple enables a state-of-the-art omnichannel experience based on the upcoming hybrid cloud CCaaS solution that will help companies better connect with their customers.

Nicolas Brunel, EVP, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Communication Business Division, said: “OmniPCX Enterprise Purple is delivering on what is essential for enterprises and public organisations to fully embrace the digital age. By providing an open platform designed for the new workplace and integration of real-time communications into their core business processes, they can fully leverage the power of cloud.”