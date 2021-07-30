AFour Technologies Completes 14 Years of Operations in India with Growth

AFour Technologies, a Pune-based 360-degree software product engineering firm, completed 14 years of operations in India. In 2007, the company established its first office in India, in Pune. Since that time, the company has expanded to 340 employees in India. AFour Technologies enables software companies to accelerate their modernization and digital transformation by providing product engineering, cloud migration, mobile enablement, and app framework upgrades while delivering excellence in software reliability engineering through managed services and packaged IP services. In 2010, the company also started an office in Seattle, US, and onboarded ex-Disha founders to its advisory board.

During these 14 years, the company accomplished significant milestones, beginning with the introduction of Reliability Engineering Services in the Storage and Systems space in 2010, followed by Mobile Test Automation Services in 2013, and DevOps Services in 2014. In 2016, AFour Tech began offering front-end development services using the most recent app frameworks. In 2017, the company started providing Application Modernization services. In FY 2018, the company bagged its first $1 million customer (annual revenue), and by the year 2019, the company started Cybersecurity, Cloud Migration, and Data Analytics services. In FY 2020-2021, the company had two $1 million customers, and in FY 2021-2022, AFour expects three $1 million customers. The company is on track to surpass $10 million in revenue in FY 2021. Mr Subodh Parulekar, CEO & Co-founder, AFour Technologies, says, “At AFour, we are committed to establishing dominance in Cloud Platforms, Big Data, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and Next-Generation Data Center Technologies all over the globe. The top five clients of the company are from the sectors of call & conversational analytics, surgical robotics, mobile marketplace, data center & recovery solution, and cloud-native data protection for open stack, K8S, and virtualization. We are a fast-growing company, and this year, we have even bagged our first customer in Europe.” “The pandemic has accelerated digitization by 5 to 10 years, prompting firms to hire for new roles in the areas of Digital Transformation, Software Modernization, Cloud Enablement/Migration, New Data Center Technologies, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and others. We are looking to attract these talents from India, from both metro and non-metro cities, to provide our clients with a broader range of offshore services. In the next two years, we are aiming at expanding our employee base to 500 in India,” adds Mr. Mahesh Kulkarni, MD, and Co-founder, AFour Technologies.

AFour Technologies offers services and solutions in product engineering, infrastructure design and configuration management, software prototype development, CI/CD pipeline, DevOps strategy consulting, system architecture design, UX and UI design, backend/API development, performance and security testing, test automation development and execution, and so on. The company’s 95% of business is offshore-centric, catering to US clients. With regard to pricing, AFour employs a unique T&M model with interim milestones based on a mutual agreement between AFour Technologies and its customer.