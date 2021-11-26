Affine and IITM-AMTDC announce collaborative research and testing of new-age technology in manufacturing

Affine, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Engineering solutions provider headquartered in Bangalore, announced that it has collaborated with Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), a Centre of Excellence on Machine Tools and Production Technology set up by IIT Madras to research and test technology developments.

AMTDC in association with Affine will research and test technology development for specific use cases. This will help enhance Affine’s research & development efforts towards industry 4.0 and the manufacturing sector.

Accelerating Digital Transformation is a crucial step for a sustainable and resilient future of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Digital Transformation has now become the key driver to creating the path of efficiency and viability. Disruptive technologies will play a vital role in fast-tracking the digital revolution. Technologies like AI, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality and IIoT have become game-changers in steering economic development. To forge universal automation and digitalization is the mantra for global economic recovery, advanced manufacturing, and process industries.

“As an emerging leader in the AI-focused innovation, it would be unfair to say that India is lagging in technology adoption. We have leap-frogged our way into the next technological era, simultaneously accelerating digital adoption. We excel in R&D work on some of the most innovative products and solutions for customers worldwide, focusing on engineering and manufacturing as skills. This opportunity to collaborate with IITM-AMTDC opens up horizons for us while we continue contributing to the growth of the industry,” said Rajesh Narayan, Vice President – India Business, Affine, about the partnership with IITM-AMTDC.

Affine has always been at the forefront of IIoT solutions and capabilities to help manufacturing companies solve their business problems offering quality management solutions, predictive maintenance, production optimization, and supply chain optimization.