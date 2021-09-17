Aeris Communications Launches Enterprise Voice Solution – Claerityai in India

Aeris Communications launched the Enterprise Voice Solution – Claerityai – the latest speech enhancement technology powered by Artificial Intelligence through a virtual conference in India. Claerityai was launched in the presence of eminent dignitaries from the public and private sector, healthcare, IT & ITeS, education, finance, law and order; who discussed the challenges faced during WFH and the benefits of noise elimination technology from audio and video conference calls.

The onset of pervasive Covid-19 rendered a large proportion of population to work and operate from home. This resulted in increased dependency on technology for enterprises and business who deployed collaborative tools and relied heavily on audio/video conferencing platforms to ensure business continuity. However, recent CMR survey revealed that more than 30% users find audio echoes and voice clarity as the common concern impacting online conferencing.

Claerityai is a speech enhancement technology powered by AI that improves productivity by removing all unwanted background noise from virtual meetings. It recognizes human speech of the speaker and eliminates other noises in the background, improving the quality of all outbound and inbound voice conferences. Claerityai seamlessly integrates with various collaboration tools like Teams, Zoom, Google Meet and similar tools. Designed for enterprises, this single solution has centralized user provisioning and works securely across the entire user base.

Marc Jones, Chairman &CEO, Aeris Communications said, “We are pleased to announce the worldwide launch of ClaerityAI, our new AI-powered voice improvement solution that holds the potential to increase efficiency and productivity of virtual calls significantly. The technologies of today will enable business owners to cater to efficiency and competitiveness, especially with the endless possibilities that conversational AI offers — from dynamic noise suppression software to conversational kiosks that can greet a returning client by name.”

Speaking on the launch Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications said “The post pandemic world witnessed accelerated Digital Transformation (DX) and Technology Innovations in the last 18 months than in the last 20 years. WFH, study from home and social isolation has increased our virtual presence and use of collaboration tools. Professionals, instructors, and students are placed regularly in settings where background noise is inescapable during online meetings and classes, leading to poor concentration and efficiency loss. Today, we launch the much-demanded noise cancellation and speech enhancement Enterprise Voice Solution — ClaerityAI to help enterprises increase productivity and enhance customer experience manifold.”

Prof (Dr.) Sandeep Sancheti, Provost (Vice Chancellor) at Marwadi University said “Virtual classrooms have made education accessible during series of lockdowns, however, virtual classes have several drawbacks. The demand for improved connectivity and reliable audio and video devices to enable seamless learning has never been more significant. By combining active noise cancellation and passive noise dampening, the correct tools can provide a steady experience regardless of noise levels, help eliminate misunderstandings and reduce the need for repetition. Aeris has brought the much-needed innovation in the background noise cancellation and voice clarity.”

Mr. TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum said, “The pandemic induced work-from-home culture has led to virtual meetings and video conferencing become an essential part of the workplace. During virtual calls, professionals working from home are regularly interrupted by undesirable background noise. I and my team members at BIF are using ClaerityAI since last 8 weeks and experienced the stark difference in our online conversations, with suppressed background noise, without noise distortion. We have a very great product before us and I warmly recommend using ClaerityAI to one and all. ”

Mr. Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET said, “One of the issues many people including me and the large number of IET volunteers spread across the country have during work from home is the unwanted noise that often finds its way into our collaboration tools. With CalerityAI, we have seen astounding results. Suddenly all the background noises which were a huge distraction during online meetings and classes vanishes for the listeners! We have really enjoyed using ClaerityAI and hope that it will continue to give quality to all online collaboration tools.”

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM said, “Huge congratulations to team Aeris on the launch of the Enterprise Voice Clarity Solution. These are tremendously exciting times for the tech ecosystem, especially the Indian tech ecosystem as its fuelling the large part of the World’s Innovation. It’s also a very interesting time for Tech SMEs, who till now, have been contributing around one-fifth of the overall revenue pie of the Indian Tech industry. There are huge opportunities ahead for them to leverage the differentiation they bring to the game and leapfrog to meet changing customer expectations.

Prof Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Founder- Health Parliament, Former Advisor to Union Health Minister said, “As the COVID-19 virus strikes havoc in the healthcare sector, the digital tools for patient-doctor communication drastically went up, which was earlier around 10% is now around more than 80%. Digital healthcare is contributing significantly to healthcare during the pandemic. However, when treating patients during a pandemic, technologies have some limitations; we have an issue with the background noise. And if you’re talking of online consultation, which is going to be a norm, I think the ClaerityAI solution is critical, and I would go to the extent of calling it a prescription for doctors to write a prescription.”