ADLINK Launches COM Express Module Featuring Intel Core, Xeon and Celeron 6000 processors





Intel UHD Graphics core support for four 4K independent displays, including High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI), DisplayPort (DP), LVDS, Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) and legacy VGA displays.





● The Express-TL module provides 2.5 GbE Ethernet and 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, allowing 10+ Gb/s transfer rates.





● Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) combined with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet controller allows Industry 4.0 factories to be smart, agile, and increasingly autonomous while maintaining robustness and reliability.





● Additional 8C at 25 Watt TDP with ECC memory feature and on-board NVMe storage make it suitable for space constrained applications









AI, machine learning and internet of things (IoT) devices increase demand for real-time processing—from the edge to the cloud. The Express-TL module offers advanced tuning controls, immersive graphics, and unmatched connectivity, which allows new possibilities for AI, workload consolidation, and other intensive computing demands.









ADLINK’s Express-TL COM Express Type 6 module is a result of its close partnership with Intel. With vibration resistance, wide operating temperature range and reliable system performance, the module helps shorten development cycles and reduce costs. Industrial system integrators, distributors, engineers, and others creating industrial applications will find that the Express-TL delivers impressive performance for power-constrained applications.









ADLINK plays a critical role as a key driving force in developing open standards such as the COM Express specification. ADLINK has held leadership positions in the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG); PICMG is responsible for many widely accepted standard form factors in the embedded industry. ADLINK’s leadership, authority and technical expertise gives customers the tools they need to develop their carrier boards.