ADLINK Introduces a Portable PXI Express Chassis with Fast, Versatile Thunderbolt 3 Interfaces

ADLINK Technology Inc, a provider in edge computing, has introduced the PXES-2314T, a new generation PXI Express chassis with versatile, high bandwidth Thunderbolt 3 interfaces. Unlike traditional PXI Express systems, which are usually large and require complex setup, the PXES-2314T is a compact test and measurement platform that offers the performance and flexibility of PXI Express but in a portable system, requiring only the small PXES-2314T chassis, a notebook PC with Thunderbolt 3 ports, and desired peripheral modules.



“The dual Thunderbolt 3 ports in the PXES-2314T are an important evolution for easing test system connectivity,” said Tim Juan, senior director of IoT Solutions and Technology at ADLINK. “Previously, a typical PXI bridge setup required a desktop expansion card, chassis module, and connecting cable, severely limiting portability. The greater versatility of the PXES-2314T platform makes possible a broad range of more flexible and mobile test and measurement applications.”



The PXES-2314T features two Thunderbolt 3 ports for host PC connections, which use USB Type-C connectors and support USB power delivery up to 60W and system bandwidth of 40Gb/s. The chassis offers four PXI Express Hybrid slots: two PXIe Hybrid slots up to PCIe Gen2 x1 and two PXIe Hybrid slots up to PCIe Gen3 x4. The PXES-2314T measures 207.9 x 148.4 x 220.5mm (8.19″ x 5.84″ x 8.68″), providing a compact system that delivers high performance but saves space, whether on a benchtop or the factory floor.



The 4-slot PXES-2314T adds a portable test and measurement solution to complement ADLINK’s existing 6-, 9-, and 18-slot high-density chassis. Targeted use cases for the PXES-2314T include performing highly accurate mobile quality control testing in the production line without sacrificing feature functions or high performance. R&D tests and experiments can be performed more flexibly and cost-effectively, without requiring investments in older, more cumbersome and expensive PXIe systems. The more portable PXES-2314T also supports use cases that focus on field troubleshooting, hands-on demos and training for an array of applications in a range of environments.