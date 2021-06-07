ADCTA Reaffirms its CSR Policy by Sanitizing Nehru Place and Feeding the Needy

All Delhi Computer Traders Association (ADCTA), Delhi has undertaken the sanitisation programme at Nehru Place. This activity has been undertaken keeping in mind the wellbeing of the people – customers as well as traders/ market members. The market will resume operations on every alternate day starting 7th June. This initiative will be beneficial for both the customers and the traders. It has been long since there was complete lockdown and traders couldn’t do any business. Now with the lockdown opens, there will be trade. Since trade will be done, this initiative has been undertaken for the safety precaution of the vendors. According to Mr Mahinder Agarwal, President, ADCTA, “This initiative has been undertaken on Sunday with a motive to sanitise the entire Nehru Place area for the safety of the people. We are thankful to the MLA, Ms. Manpreet Kaur, for giving us this sanitiser. I would also like to thank Mr Jaiprakahsji, Viredra Yadavji who have been with us during tough times and have left no stone unturned in eradication covid. “

This step was initiated in order to cut the transmission chain of the novel coronavirus. Hence ADCTA had decided to intensify the sanitisation drive at the market area before the lockdown is called off. The market will be open on alternate days initially.The move will ensure sanitisation of the market area and keep the trespassers, customers and traders in safe.

In the past few days, the association also has helped in similar fashion by giving food to the needy. Corona pandemic is turning life upside down for many. By adhering to all safety and hygiene measures, the association has begun its relief service by providing meal to the marginalised and low-income segment of the society. It has recently given food to the guards at Nehru Place. Theis segment of people also includecomprising of daily wage workers, construction site workers, and needy people.

Majority of the underprivileged patients admitted in Government hospitals are those who come from nearby states are often poor, in several cases family members decide to stay hungry to save money. In these cases, the association has put forward its best foot by serving free, but wholesome, food to families of underprivileged people.

ADCTA Delhi is a registered Society, formed for the purpose of protecting and defending the legal and commercial rights of its member traders. The association keeps on working towards well-being of channel community especially at Asia’s Biggest IT market, Nehru Place, Delhi. Currently Mahinder Aggarwal is president of ADCTA who are leading the association agenda through its thousands of members along with all office bearers.