ADATA Unveils Gen 4 XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite, S70 SSDs

ADATA, a manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules and NAND Flash storage application products and accessories, introduces its Generation 4 SSDs in the India Market. XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite and S70 PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSDs have been launched in India.

These SSDs provide huge storage and speedy transfers. With the advent of 5G networks and the ever-growing volume of data being processed, the PCIe Gen4 interface is a critical upgrade that will bring storage devices to the next level. The S50 Lite expands the GAMMIX S50 series with a new option for mainstream users wanting to harness the capabilities of PCIe 4.0.

“ADATA has made quite a name for itself in the SSD market by offering cost-effective high-performance SSDs. The company’s dedication to integrity and professionalism has made ADATA the leading memory brand with the most award-winning product designs.” said, Sachin Sharma, Country Manager – India at ADATA Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd. “With the launch of the S70, XPG now offers a comprehensive lineup of Gen4 SSDs, which includes the GAMMIX S50 and S50 Lite, to meet a range of budgets and needs. XPG was established by ADATA to provide high-performance products to gamers, esports pros, and tech enthusiasts and to fulfill their requirements, these SSDs provide huge storage and speedy transfers. During the COVID- 19, WFH option among the industries has increased resulting in rapid growth in technology and intensive usage patterns of data stretching the limits of these professionals. We at ADATA are committed to ease the work and life of them”.

Sachin further added, “XPG still has its full range Gen 3 SSD which have great market share, media endorsement and end-user feedback in the market as SX8200 pro has secured many top global major media editor’s choice (Tom’s Hardware, PCmag, Tweaktwon), and also known for the best XPG SSD in 2020 on the other hand The S40G ideally suited for gamers, PC enthusiasts, overclockers, and graphics professionals. It can customize the SSD’s look with programmable RGB lighting effects and allows the user to set up patterns, pulse speed, lighting intensity, and more”.